Dorothy Lillian (Priewe) Fedynich Dorothy Lillian Fedynich, age 97, of Plymouth, MI, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at SKLD Nursing Facility, Plymouth, MI. She was born to Emil G. and Mildred (Bader) Priewe on March 2, 1923. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy WAVES during WWII. Dorothy loved her work for 2 ½ years in San Francisco in the Navy. She worked for many years for the Odd Fellows Home business office in Green Bay and spoke about it often. She loved God and her family fiercely to the end. The grandkids were a special joy to her and in her later years with advanced dementia they would touch her with the hand of God when she got a visit. Many friends preceded her in death, but those that remain will miss her greatly. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Carol Anne Taylor; sisters, Carol Kwaterski and Joyce Kline. She is survived by her son, Robert Paul Fedynich; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews both locally and in her forever "home", Green Bay. Services will be private through L.J.Griffin Funeral Home, Canton, MI and Woodlawn Cemetery, Green Bay, WI. In lieu of gifts or tributes, please consider praying for and supporting hospital, nursing home and first responder staff members working through these difficult times.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.