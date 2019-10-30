Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Dorothy Liwo


1945 - 2019
Dorothy Liwo Obituary
Dorothy Liwo

Dorothy Liwo, age 74, of Toledo passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 in Kingston of Sylvania. Dorothy was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 17, 1945 to Casimer and Alice (Toczynski) Maroszek. Dorothy was a retired human resource agent. Dorothy had a motto of "everybody else first", which made her an amazing Caregiver. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was an excellent cook of Polish food. She enjoyed the Michigan Wolverines and watching UFC. Dorothy was also an adopted grandma for the Johnson Children.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Robert Maroszek; and sister, Shirley Fortuna. She is survived by her children, Donald Zdybek (Laura), Jamie (Michelle) Liwo, and Cheryl (Dennis) Felix; and grandchildren, Brittany Felix-US Navy, Morgan Felix, and Michael Liwo; and her loving dog, Ben.

The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
