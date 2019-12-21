|
|
Dorothy Louise (Scott) Ankenbrandt
On Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, Dorothy Louise (Scott) Ankenbrandt, 88, of Maumee, joined her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph Thomas, in heaven. Born on June 3, 1931, to Bert and Helen (Jones) Scott, Dorothy was the eldest of six. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1949, then attended The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1952. She met the love of her life while working in Uptown Maumee. They were married at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg on September 17, 1955, and together raised four sons. Dorothy worked with Dr. D.K. Harrison for many years as his nurse, then later followed her second calling and became clerk librarian at Wayne Trail Elementary, retiring after thirty years of service.
A woman of great enthusiasm, Dorothy held many titles and roles throughout her life. Beyond daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was also a caregiver, den mother, crafter, gardener, camper, outdoorswoman, adventurer, traveler, volunteer, and avid reader. The basket next to her chair was always bursting with skeins of yarn, crochet hooks, and at least two romance novels! Her tales of family camping excursions in Northern Michigan, adventures through Switzerland, and travels around the country always captivated her audiences of friends and children alike. Dorothy not only enjoyed all these activities and endeavors herself, but loved sharing them with others. Her sister trips, Las Vegas get-aways, and the annual summer camping week at Harrison Lake with her grandchildren were some of her most joyful outings.
She was also an active community member, volunteering in many capacities and serving in leadership positions with Girl and Boy Scouts of America, Int'l Order of Rainbows for Girls, Sunday School Leader, Int'l Association of Rebekah Assemblies, St. Luke's Hospital, and Maumee City Schools, among others. One of her crowning achievements was painting a History of Maumee mural down the main corridor of Wayne Trail Elementary School, dedicating seven years of evenings and weekends completing it. And for nearly 30 years, she could be found almost every Tuesday night sitting in the back row of the Maumee Municipal Courtroom, crocheting as her husband served as bailiff to the court.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Mark (Cheryl) and John (Terry); grandchildren, Jamie (Anthony) Tscherne, Joel (Pam), Justin (Shayla), Collin (Nikki), Sarah and Emily Ankenbrandt, Daniel (Maggie), Noah and Rachel Mausser; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings Pat (Earl) Baldwin, Judy Hurst and Robert Scott; along with many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sons, Paul and Gary; parents; brothers, Richard and James; as well as many other loved ones. She will be missed by all, but we know she's excitedly preparing for Christmas with her loved ones in heaven!
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 4B staff at St. V's and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Toledo or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held from 11:30-12:00 on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, where the funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Fort Meigs, Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019