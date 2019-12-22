|
(News story) Dorothy Louise Ankenbrandt, a retired school librarian, former nurse, and community volunteer who painted an epic mural based on Maumee's history inside a local elementary school, died Dec. 19 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Avenue. She was 88.
She had a fast-growing brain tumor, said Mark Ankenbrandt, one of her four sons.
Mrs. Ankenbrandt retired about 2005 after 30 years as a librarian at Wayne Trail Elementary School, where she volunteered evenings and weekends for seven years from 1995 to 2002 to plan, sketch, and paint the mural, which has since been used as a study guide for history lessons. She finished the mural after battling through two brain tumors, her son said.
"She was a very giving and caring person. She was also very creative," Mr. Ankenbrandt said, adding that her favorite thing to do as a school librarian was to read books to the children who visited the library during class time.
She previously was a nurse for many years for a general practitioner in Maumee.
Over the years, Mrs. Ankenbrandt had also volunteered in various capacities with Girl and Boy Scouts of America, International Order of Rainbows for Girls, International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, St. Luke's Hospital, and Maumee City Schools. In retirement, she spent more time volunteering, especially at St. Luke's, where she helped patients using wheelchairs get to their appointments in the hospital's surgery center.
Her mural in Wayne Trail Elementary School's main hall features in part the canal locks of Side Cut Metropark, the Wolcott House, and Fort Miamis.
"It's a living history," she told The Blade in 2000 while still working on it.
The mural's roots go back to the library in 1984. There, without any formal training, the confident librarian asked to paint some storytime characters on a wall. The rest is truly history.
The hallway begins with the canal locks at the door, forcing pupils to walk right through them.
"I thought that was a good beginning because the locks are an important part of Maumee's history," Mrs. Ankenbrandt said. "That was my first big adventure."
What follows is a visual history of the city, beginning with early settlers and continuing to modern businesses like the Maumee Theatre. In between are a host of historic sites, commercial buildings, churches, schools, homes, maps - even a water tower above one of the school's drinking fountains.
Captions accompany many of the scenes, helping pupils identify such buildings as the House of Four Pillars, an Underground Railroad site.
Marilyn Hemmert, who taught local history at the school at the time of the mural's creation, told The Blade various classes often come out into the hallway for glimpses of what they're studying, while principal Diana Tache contemporaneously called the mural "a wonderful resource for our students and ... a wonderful walk through memory lane for our parents and grandparents."
Mrs. Ankenbrandt, whose creations are a combination of research and observation, worked on the paintings on weekends and during the summer for four to six hours at a time. Each building or scene took her two or three days to complete.
When she started the project at other teachers' behest, she compiled a list of buildings she wanted to include and a vague idea of how they would progress. That didn't last long.
"Some of my plans go astray," Mrs. Ankenbrandt said at the time. "Ideas just sort of hit me as I went along. I'm constantly going back and adding little things," she said at the time before joking that it seemed like "somebody keeps lengthening this hall."
Dorothy Louise Scott was born June 3, 1931 in Jackson, Mich., to Helen and Bert Scott, the eldest of six siblings, and graduated Perrysburg High School in 1949 and the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
In 1955, she married Joseph Ankenbrandt and they raised their four sons together. Mr. Ankenbrandt, a 30-year veteran of the Maumee police force, died in 2012.
In her free time, she enjoyed storytelling, reading, crocheting, gardening, camping, and traveling.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a former longtime member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, where she had volunteered as the Sunday School leader for 10 years. When her children were little, she also liked to make Halloween costumes for them.
Mrs. Ankenbrandt is survived by sons, Mark and John Ankenbrandt; sisters, Pat Baldwin and Judy Hurst; brother, Robert Scott; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sons.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, and resume at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave., Toledo, where funeral services will begin at noon.
The family suggests tributes to the church or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 22, 2019