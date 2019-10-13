|
|
Dorothy Lucille Johnston
Dorothy Lucille Johnston, age 88, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1931 in Toledo to the late Louis and Agnes (Haupricht) Schneider. Dorothy attended Whitney Vocational High School and worked as a fashion buyer at LaSalle Cook. She was later employed as a jewelry buyer at Kmart, as a warehouse associate at Ace Hardware and was affectionately known as the "Cookie Lady" at Whitmer/Washington Local School. Dorothy was an avid golfer, past member of Toledo Tennis Club and Shadow Valley Tennis Club. She especially enjoyed summers spent at the family cottage on Big Platte Lake, Honor, MI.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of more than 63 years, William John Johnston; grandchild, Grace Katherine Koester; brothers, Gene Schneider, James Schneider and Louis Schneider; sisters, Margaret Hennig and Mary Juers; sisters-in-law, Shirley McMan, Pauline Begin, Betty Jean Kaiser, Marilyn Schneider and Dolly Johnston; and brothers-in-law, Robert Johnston, John Begin, Gene Kaiser, Fanz Hennig, and Milton Juers; and son-in-law, Michael Cluckey.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Cluckey and Belinda (Larry) Koester; sons, Michael (Kerry) and William Jay Johnston; grandchildren, Sean (Jyl) and Eric Cluckey, Shannon (DJ) Belkofer, Abigail, Nikolaus and William Koester, Evan, Elliot (Gabby) and, Emerson, Zachary (Randi Lee) and Kendra Johnston; great grandchildren, Parker, Trent, Jaxon, Wesley and Isabella; sister-in-law, Barb Schneider, sister, Rosie (James) Fleitz and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Schneider.
Friends may visit the family at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the funeral home followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorials to Lake Township Park Fund, William Johnston Memorial, 5153 Scenic Hwy. M-22, Honor, Michigan 49640 or Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Rd., Suite 146, Trinity, Florida 34655.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019