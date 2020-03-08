Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:30 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Dorothy M. Ceculski


1927 - 2020
Dorothy M. Ceculski Obituary
Dorothy M. Ceculski

Dorothy M. Ceculski, age 93, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020. She was born February 4, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Frank & Mary Bugala. She married her love, Leonard R. Ceculski, in 1952, who preceded her in death in 2009. Both Leonard & Dorothy were long time members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Toledo.

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to garden and bake for her family. She had quite the green thumb and the gift of a beautiful plant or flowers would always bring a smile to her face. Her Polish Christmas cookies were wonderful and were a family favorite.

Dorothy was a loving wife and mother of three children, Eileen (Bunker), Jim and Diane (Brown). She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Bunker of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Jackie Ceculski of Toledo; grandchildren, Carrie, Jeff, Angie, Tony, Savannah, Natalie and Matthew and great-grandchildren, Samson, Lucas, Abigail, Lindsey, Sloane and Macie.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with a memorial prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612. (419-269-1111)

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2020
