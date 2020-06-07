Dorothy M. Haas
1928 - 2020
11/10/1928 - 06/02/2020

Dorothy M. Haas, age 91, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1928 in Swanton, Ohio to Charles and Delpha (Buck) Zeigler.

Dorothy was a Life Service Rep for Monumental Life Insurance and USF & G Insurance before retiring to Florida for 17 years. She was a member of Maumee United Methodist for 60+ years and an active cub scout leader. Dorothy loved being involved with school activities, PTA, being a Room Mother, and Band Mom. She loved to bake and was known for her pies and cookies, as well as knitting and crocheting specifically baby blankets and afghans. Dorothy was so proud that her kids graduated college and she was very involved in their education.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Margie), Cindy Haas, Randy, Toni (Erv) Bratt; grandchildren, Becky, Drew, Greg, Ben, Megan, Nicholas; 5 great-grandchildren, D.J., Hunter, Jolie, Elliott and Malcolm; sister, Mary Lou (Howard) Reckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; grandson, Corbin; siblings, Perry, George, Walter "Butch", Esther Mercer.

Friends and Family will be received on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be to the Maumee United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. The funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
