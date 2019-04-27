|
|
MRS. DOROTHY M. TAYLOR
Mrs. Taylor, formerly of Toledo, received her wings on April 21, 2019. She worked at various jobs, including volunteering at the White House during the Clinton Administration. She is survived by son, George Clay (Jackie); grandsons, Kraig Clay (Yinka) and Kirk Clay Sr. (Michelle); eight great-grandchildren and sister Mildred Taylor. A Graveside Service will be 12 noon Monday, April 30, 2019 at Forest Cemetery, 1704 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH 43608.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2019