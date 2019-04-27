Home

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd
Fort Washington, MD
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Toledo, OH
Dorothy M. Taylor


1924 - 2019
Dorothy M. Taylor Obituary
MRS. DOROTHY M. TAYLOR

Mrs. Taylor, formerly of Toledo, received her wings on April 21, 2019. She worked at various jobs, including volunteering at the White House during the Clinton Administration. She is survived by son, George Clay (Jackie); grandsons, Kraig Clay (Yinka) and Kirk Clay Sr. (Michelle); eight great-grandchildren and sister Mildred Taylor. A Graveside Service will be 12 noon Monday, April 30, 2019 at Forest Cemetery, 1704 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH 43608.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2019
