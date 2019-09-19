|
Dorothy M. Walentowski
Dorothy M. Walentowski, 91, of Temperance, Michigan, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born May 5, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Budd) LaBo. She married Joseph Walentowski on October 12, 1946, he preceded her in death on January 8, 2015. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Karen (John) Zimmerman, Debra (Al) Henning, Donald Walentowski and Joseph A. (Dawn) Walentowski; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Bobby Joe and Jimmy Walentowski.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019