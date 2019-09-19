Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Dorothy M. Walentowski


1928 - 2019
Dorothy M. Walentowski Obituary
Dorothy M. Walentowski

Dorothy M. Walentowski, 91, of Temperance, Michigan, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born May 5, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Budd) LaBo. She married Joseph Walentowski on October 12, 1946, he preceded her in death on January 8, 2015. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Karen (John) Zimmerman, Debra (Al) Henning, Donald Walentowski and Joseph A. (Dawn) Walentowski; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Bobby Joe and Jimmy Walentowski.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
