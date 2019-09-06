|
Dorothy Mae (Bentley) Csendes
Dorothy Mae (Bentley) Csendes, 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Toledo Hospital. The daughter of Edgar and Aleta (Graves) Bentley she was born on December 25, 1939 in Toledo, OH.
A graduate of Monroe High School in 1958, Dorothy attended Southern Bible College. She loved singing and sang in many church choirs. A passion for writing, she even published her own book.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Frank; step-daughters, Fran (John) Uhrman and Pat Dart; step-sons, Brian (Bonnie) Csendes and Joe (Karen) Csendes; special niece, Sue Baldwin; siblings, Clara Workman, Sandra (Gerald) Stanton, Royann (Roland) Converse, Esther (Lynn) Crawford, Bonita (John) Waldfogel, Beverly (Mark) Meridew and Stephen (Susan) Bentley as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Bentley and sister Valerie Price.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in The Bedford Church of the Nazarene 7866 Douglas Road, Lambertville, MI 48144. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019