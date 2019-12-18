|
Dorothy Marie Raczkowski
Dorothy M. Raczkowski, 94, of Temperance, MI. passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her daughter's home where she lived the past 8 years. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to Louis and Helen Bieganski. She was a 1945 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing where she received the Larkin Award for best surgical nurse in her class. Dorothy loved her profession and worked as an R.N. for N.W. Ohio Plastic Surgeons for over 30 years. She was a 1945 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing and loved her profession. Dorothy worked as an R.N. for N.W. Ohio Plastic Surgeons for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards, dice, bingo, bunco and going out to eat. Dorothy took many trips to area casinos and spent her summers at Silver Lake. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and the Bedford Senior Center. Dorothy was a volunteer for many years at the Little Sisters of the Poor.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Jenny) Raczkowski and Sue Raczkowski; granddaughter, Sarah; brother, Dale (Judy) Bieganski; sister, Geraldine Konczal; good friend, Joyce and her special dogs, Sydny and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; grandson, Michael; brother, Henry Bieganski and sisters, Elsie Perz and Bernadette Kaminski.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church where family will greet friends after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Autumn, Margie, Debra and Tammy who have worked with her so lovingly.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019