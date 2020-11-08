Dorothy Marie (Cowell) ShafferDorothy Marie (Cowell) Shaffer, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born April 10, 1943 to Clark Eugene and Anna Betty (Jozsa) Cowell. She married the love of her life, Richard Lee Shaffer and together spent many joyful years. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known and loved her. She is survived by her siblings, Joan Lake and Anna Mae Buhr; her daughter, Deanna West; grandchildren, Randy (Desiree) West, Chyna (Rodney) West, Rebecca (Tyler) Gwozdz, Alan (Brittney) West, David West, Kaitlynn Begue, Troy Wahl, and Cody Wahl and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her daughter, Darcy Wahl; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Donna) Cowell; and her parents.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery. Cards of sympathy may be sent to the family.