1/1
Dorothy Marie (Cowell) Shaffer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Marie (Cowell) Shaffer

Dorothy Marie (Cowell) Shaffer, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born April 10, 1943 to Clark Eugene and Anna Betty (Jozsa) Cowell. She married the love of her life, Richard Lee Shaffer and together spent many joyful years. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known and loved her. She is survived by her siblings, Joan Lake and Anna Mae Buhr; her daughter, Deanna West; grandchildren, Randy (Desiree) West, Chyna (Rodney) West, Rebecca (Tyler) Gwozdz, Alan (Brittney) West, David West, Kaitlynn Begue, Troy Wahl, and Cody Wahl and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; her daughter, Darcy Wahl; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Donna) Cowell; and her parents.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery. Cards of sympathy may be sent to the family.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved