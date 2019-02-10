Dorothy Mary Burgermeister



Dorothy Mary Burgermeister, age 96, of Blissfield, was welcomed into God's arms on February 8, 2019, at Blissfield Place, surrounded by her family.



She was born March 13, 1922, in East Moline, Illinois, to Charles A. and Augusta (Waerenburgh) Lievens who arrived from Belgium in 1920. Dorothy graduated from Blissfield High School in 1939 and on September 15, 1945 married John E. Burgermeister at St. Peter's (Light of Christ Catholic Church) in Blissfield. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1989 after sharing 44 years together. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with John to Belgium, Australia, and many States visiting family and friends. She was especially proud of John's 25 years as business owner of Johnny's 66 Service Station in Blissfield. Dorothy was a homemaker and devoted to her family. Her generous smile and love will be greatly missed. She belonged to the Light of Christ Ladies Sodality and Rosary Society. Dorothy helped families from Belgium, translating for them, while working at Sprunk's Groceries in Blissfield. She also worked at McCashen's Dime Store, volunteered at the Blissfield Depot, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Dorothy enjoyed dancing with John, playing cards with family and friends, and attending family sporting events.



She is survived by her children, Diane Burgermeister of Blissfield and Michael (Terri) Burgermeister of Perth, West Australia; grandchildren, Elise (Shane) Koch, Kristen Burgermeister (partner Sam Silvestro) of Perth, Christopher (Carrie) Burgermeister of Blissfield, Corey (Laura) Burgermeister of Temperance and David Guzman of Brooklyn, NY; great-grandchildren, Cendell, Taylor, Amelia, Lilly, Logan, Lincoln, Luca; and her sister, Pauline Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Larry) Truckor and brother-in-law, Duke (Carol) Burgermeister. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sons, Charles and Joseph; sisters, Audrey Cousino, Rose Harpst; brother, Maurice Lievens; sister-in-law, Rose Ann Lievens; brothers-in-law, Edsel Cousino, Donald Harpst, Robert Zimmerman, Raymond and Robert Burgermeister.



The funeral liturgy will be offered at 11a.m. Friday, February 15, at Light of Christ Parish, Blissfield with Fr. Jeff Poll presiding. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visitation will also take place on Friday, February 15, from 10-10:45 am at Church before the funeral liturgy. You may send online condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Light of Christ Parish or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.



