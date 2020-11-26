Dorothy McCabe
Dorothy McCabe, 99, of Whitehouse and formally of Grand Rapids, OH passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in 1921 to Charles and Julie Dickes. She married Marion Rosonowski and had 2 boys, Walter and Richard. Marion died when the boys were very young.
Dorothy married Bernard "Mac" McCabe and had 3 children: Douglas, Randy and Julia.
Dorothy became a hairdresser and had a full time career for 52 years. She hung up her scissors at the age of 82. She owned the Orchid Salon in Maumee for many years in the 60's and 70's.
She loved to crochet and do word search puzzles.
Her secret to her longevity she said was, "Get up early and do your hair and put on your make-up and drink plenty of water".
She was preceded in death by Bernard in 1989. Her son, Richard (Jennifer) Rosonowski passed away in 2004. Her son Douglas, (Janet), McCabe passed in 2008.
She is survived by her sons, Walter (Diane) Rosonowski of Akron, New York, Randy (Sherry) McCabe of Swanton, Ohio and daughter, Julia (Kevin) Taylor of Maumee, Ohio.
Dorothy had 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and even a few great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday November 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Habegger Funeral Services, 2001 Consaul Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Graveside services for Dorothy will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Grand Rapids, OH.
Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve the McCabe family. We encourage you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.habeggerfuneralservices.com