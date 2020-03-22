|
Sister Dorothy Mrock, OSF
1943 - 2020
Sister Dorothy Mrock died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on March 17, 2020. Formerly known as Sister M. Vincent, the daughter of Vincent and Lottie Mrock entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania in 1957 from Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, Detroit, Michigan. In 1963 she made her first profession in the religious congregation and professed final vows in 1968.
Sister Dorothy had an A.A. degree from Lourdes Junior College, Sylvania, a B.A. and B.S.E. degree from Mary Manse College, Toledo, and an M.Th. degree from Aquinas Institute of Theology, Dubuque, Iowa. In the 57 years since her first profession, Sister Dorothy has served the People of God in a variety of ministries based on her education and natural talents. She taught junior high in schools in Ohio and Minnesota while also being assigned as organist in the parishes in which she was teaching. After eight years of teaching Sister Dorothy was asked to be Director of Postulants and Vocations in her community during a time of implementation of Vatican II principles. She moved on from there to Pastoral Ministry at parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota where she accompanied the parishioners through times of sickness, grief and other personal events as well as helping them to minister to one another. She developed a comprehensive Befriender's Program and empowered active senior members to organize and run their own programs.
A highlight of Sister Dorothy's life of ministry was the Mendicant Preaching Team she formed with two Dominican priests in addition to her pastoral work in the parishes in which she worked. Her 19 years of preaching the message, "Finding God in the Ordinary" enabled her to open Scripture and share the Word of God with people from 17 states. Her final years were spent in Third Age Ministry, a ministry of prayer for any and all who requested her to pray for them as well as remembering the many lives she touched in all her ministries. She will be missed by her Sisters in Community and her family and friends and the many souls she touched during her life.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Dorothy in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The funeral Mass will be on March 26, 2020. The welcoming and funeral are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020