Dorothy Nunemaker



Dorothy Nunemaker, born February 17, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Ceclia (Fahlbush) and Ralph Duffin, passed away June 13, 2019 at Hospice of NWO. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy and attended Mary Manse College. Dorothy married William (Bill) in November 1949 and together they raised 5 children. Her family came first, but after they were grown, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital, ushered at the Stranahan Theater and the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University. She was active at the Sylvania Senior Center, where she was in the annual musical, The Senior Follies, for several years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She spent her summers at Deep Lake in the Irish Hills, where they had a cottage along with their 5 children, who also had places on the same lake. Dorothy took many cruises but the high light was her trip to Ireland.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Gerald) Iagulli and Susan Sofo (Kim Snider); sons, William (Jane), Robert and James (Carroll) Nunemaker; grandchildren, Carly Warren, Nick Iagulli, Janell Bodle, William Nunemaker, Karen Sinowetski, Nicole, Michael, Christopher Sofo, and Kelly Nunemaker; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Rita and Margy Duffin and brothers, Richard and Gilbert Duffin. The family would like to thank Lisa, Jenny Wren, and Laura along with the staff of Hospice of NWO Toledo.



Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St. Sylvania, OH, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ursula Academy or The Franciscan Center at Lourdes University. On-line condolences may be left at



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 15 to June 17, 2019