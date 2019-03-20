Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Dorothy Nurkiewicz age 85 of Toledo, passed away March 17, 2019 in St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. Dorothy was born January 2, 1934 to Lawrence and Dorothy (Klemczak) Nurkiewicz. A lifelong member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church she loved to volunteer for the church booths during the annual Polish Festival. Dorothy attended Woodward High School and worked for the St. Regis Paper Company and later for Lottie Groch Catering, where she worked for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her loving sister Virginia Dragon and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Helen Kowalski, brothers, Joseph Nurkiewicz and John Nurkiewicz; and sister, Mary VanKlingeren.Visitation will begin Friday March 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio (419)-475-5055 where the scripture service will begin at 7:00 p.m.. Funeral services will begin Saturday March 23, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Thomas Extejt presiding. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. Contributions may be made to Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Parish.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
