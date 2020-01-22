|
Dorothy P. Rice
Dorothy P. Rice passed away in Naples Florida on January 19th, 2020, at the age of 88 years old.
She was a graduate in Elementary Education from Bowling Green State University in 1953. She taught both primary school and preschool for many years. She also served for more than 20 years as an art and music docent at the Toledo Museum of Art.
She was a very active member of Monroe Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of P.E.O. a philanthrapic organization.
She is survived by her husband, Philip M. Rice of more than 66 wonderful years; her four children, Philip M. Rice II , David P. Rice, John G. Rice and Carolyn M. Vonhoff-Rice; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Georgiana P. Dunham.
Services will be held at North Naples Church on Saturday January 25th at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. (6000 Goodlette Rd. North). Reception to follow at The Carlisle, 6955 Carlisle Court.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Monroe Street United Methodist Church in Toledo Ohio or North Naples Church in Naples Florida.
As stated by her grandchildren "Gramma Dottie showed and gave nothing but unconditional love. She always saw the good in people.We are so blessed to have so many wonderful memories of such a sweet and amazing Gramma. She will be dearly missed."
Published in The Blade from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020