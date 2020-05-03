Dorothy P. (Swigon) WnorowskiDorothy P. (Swigon) Wnorowski, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH, to Edward and Helen Zaborowski and is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Chester J. Wnorowski; her two daughters, Patricia (Tunia) Bridge and Susie Davenport of Toledo, OH; her stepson, Daniel Wnorowski; stepson, Tom Wnorowski, passed away in 2013. Her son, David Swigon, predeceased her. Dorothy's first husband, Melvin F. Swigon died on April 13, 1984. Also predeceasing her are sisters, Delores Piotrowski, Deanne Zapiecki and Arlene Walczak. She is survived by her three dear grandchildren that she loved very much, Gary Davenport Jr., Mandy (Davenport) Brown and Dewayne Bridge. She is also survived by her sisters, Delphine Zielaskowski and Barbara Pilatowski as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.Dorothy had many joys in life. She loved her Polish heritage, Polish music, dancing with her beloved husband Chet, and attending the Polish Festival on Lagrange Street every year. Her positive outlook served her well. She has left countless wonderful memories for her family and friends to cherish. She loved her husband, children, stepsons and grandchildren more than anything.Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Those wishing to come to the visitation are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church.The world is a better place because Dorothy was here; we are better people because she shared her life with us. Please consider donations to ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560, the helpers at "Home Instead" for their compassionate care of Dorothy, or the Wood County Animal Shelter in memory of Darby who was adopted from there, 1912 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Condolences and memories can be shared online at