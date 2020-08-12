1/1
Dorothy R. Baker
1921 - 2020
Dorothy R. Baker

July 6, 1921 - August 9, 2020

Dorothy R. Baker, age 99, passed away August 9 in Pemberville. She was a wonderful aunt to 10 nieces, nephews, and their families, and dear friend of Gene and Sue Avers. She graduated from University of Michigan in 1943, then worked as a Military Mapping Maiden for the Army Map Service during WWII. She taught science for 31 years in Detroit and was citywide Teacher of the Month in 1963. She was a member of the Black Swamp Dulcimer Gathering until age 94.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
