Dorothy R. BakerJuly 6, 1921 - August 9, 2020Dorothy R. Baker, age 99, passed away August 9 in Pemberville. She was a wonderful aunt to 10 nieces, nephews, and their families, and dear friend of Gene and Sue Avers. She graduated from University of Michigan in 1943, then worked as a Military Mapping Maiden for the Army Map Service during WWII. She taught science for 31 years in Detroit and was citywide Teacher of the Month in 1963. She was a member of the Black Swamp Dulcimer Gathering until age 94.