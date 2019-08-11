|
|
Dorothy Rothbard
Dorothy Rothbard, 97, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in East Chicago, Illinois on October 12, 1921 to Vasile and Sophie (Paul) Hanes. Dorothy was formerly employed with K-Mart until her retirement at age 93. She was a lifelong learner, avid reader, and member of numerous book clubs. Dorothy was a longtime member of Carlo F. Summers Crusaders for Love.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Rich (Cyndie) Rothbard and Mary (Ron) Francis; grandchildren, Rachel (Chuck) Handley, Erin Hayes, Adam Rothbard, Briana Rothbard, Rebecca Rothbard, Sarah Tefft, and Jennifer (Patrick) Tefft; great-grandchildren, Seth (Elle), Mackenzie (Nico), Sophia, Jacob, Joshua (Elle), Alexandra (Cody), Phillip, Railyn, Caden, Hallie, Destiny, and Patrick; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ava, Liam, and Jocelyn; daughter-in-law, Janet Rothbard; along with many loving family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; sons, Robert Rothbard and David Rothbard; 6 sisters and 2 brothers. Private services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Genacross Lutheran Services. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019