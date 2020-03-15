Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305

Dorothy (Drabik) Rymers

Dorothy (Drabik) Rymers Obituary
Dorothy (Drabik) Rymers

Dorothy B. Rymers, 94, of Toledo, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1925 to Walter and Martha (Rominski) Drabik. Dorothy retired from Champion Spark Plug where she worked 38 years. She often related how much she enjoyed her work and said if the company was still around, she would gladly do volunteer work for them several days a week. Dorothy and her sister, Dolores, who died in 1998, were the best of friends and enjoyed traveling together. Dorothy was a kind and loving person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dolores Drabik.

Services for Dorothy will be private.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
