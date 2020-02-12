|
|
Dorothy Shank
Dorothy "Dottie" Shank, 80, of east Toledo, Ohio passed away February 7, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1939 in Southampton, Long Island, New York to Joseph and Isabelle (Grubb) Burns. She spent her childhood years in Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY and graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY. She married the love of her life, Forrest (Pete) Shank, in 1956 and moved to Toledo where she received a warm welcome from the Shank family. It was family, friends, faith, fun and Pete, that Dot cared most about in life. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and enjoyed serving as a lunchroom and Den Mother. She also was a member of St. Joseph Church, Toledo, OH enjoying the traditional Latin Mass for 15 years. Dottie loved the Long Island beaches, snowy winter days, her 3 black cats and wolves. Her true passion was having a meaningful, engaging conversation, which always included her witty yet caring sense of humor.
Surviving are her sons, Mark (Lori) Shank, Michael (Angel) Shank, Matthew Shank, and Joseph (Tammie) Shank; siblings, Maureen Wright, Joseph Burns, John (Marjorie) Burns; children, 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 3 feline friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest and grandsons, Jonathan and Jacob.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The Traditional Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust St. Toledo, Ohio on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Dorothy's name may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020