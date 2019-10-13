|
|
Dorothy Szczepaniak
Dorothy Szczepaniak age 88 of Point Place passed away peacefully October 5, 2019 at home. Dorothy was born September 3, 1931 in Toledo to Walter and Eva (Zglinski) Tucholski. The oldest of 3 children, Dorothy graduated from Woodward High School and married Steve Szczepaniak on April 16, 1955 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a nurse's assistant for over 10 years and then at Purex Soap as a packager until the plant was sold. An outgoing person, Dorothy continued working as a demo lady for Pace Club, Sam's Club and finally Meijer where she worked for over 20 years until retiring in 2014 at age 83. She made friends with every customer she met. In her younger years she enjoyed bingo, bowling and playing cards. Dorothy was very proud of her Polish heritage and every Sunday back in the 60's & 70's Helen & Chet Polka Party could be heard all over the house. She danced like a rock star at her grandson's wedding! Dorothy loved dogsitting for Gidget, Tiki and Heidi. What she most enjoyed was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren! Her neighbors will remember the pride she took keeping her lawn very meticulous!!
Surviving are her loving children, Susan (Larry) Matuszak and Stephen (Lori) Szczepaniak. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicci) Matuszak and Brian Matuszak along with her two great grandchildren, Dominic and Carmela Matuszak. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Steve; her sister, Marcie Wisniewski and her brother, Walter Tucholski.
Dorothy's Life Celebration will be Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. when the Memorial Service begins at 7:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055, with Deacon Brendan Gillen presiding. Interment will be private in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. We would like to express our appreciation and thank the Washington Township Police for watching over her and keeping her company when she was out working on her lawn.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019