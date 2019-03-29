Dorothy "Jane" Taormina



Dorothy "Jane" Taormina went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.



Jane was born July 7, 1932, in Johnstown, PA to Antonio and Bridget Ragno. She married Tarp Taormina on February 26, 1952. They moved to Toledo where they started a family. While Tarp played football and attended the University of Toledo, Jane was a dedicated mother to her children. She was a wonderful cook. Christmas was always a special time to Jane and her family. She hosted many Christmas events for family and friends during her lifetime. She worked, as a teacher's assistant at Glendale Feilbach School, after her children were grown. She volunteered her time to the church, in particular at Christmas time.Jane was a friend to everyone she met and will be missed by her family and friends.She leaves behind sons, Michael, William (Camila), Robert (Laura); daughter, Julie (Patrick); grandson, Tony (Kelley); great-grandsons, Jonathan and Domanick; granddaughters, Leticia and Raquel; and brothers-in-law; Chuck (Carmella) and Michael (Lucy), and many nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tarp; son, John; brothers, Joe and Birdie; and sisters, Rita and Sis.Friends are invited to visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH Sunday March 31, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 6:00. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 1 beginning at 10:15 am in the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass in Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, Ohio at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. As alternatives to flowers, please consider a donation to the or having a Mass said in remembrance of Jane at Gesu Church.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019