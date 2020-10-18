1/1
Dorothy Toneff
1924 - 2020
Dorothy Toneff

Dorothy Toneff, 96, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital. She was born on March 14, 1924, in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter and Lottie Zielenski. Dorothy attended St. Hyacinth's grade school and went on to graduate from Libbey High School. She worked in the produce department at Kroger's on Woodville Road for 16 years. Dorothy was an amazing seamstress and in her spare time she enjoyed watching golf, tennis, and the Detroit Pistons. She will be dearly missed.

Dorothy is survived by children, Ronald Toneff, Patrick (Beverly) Toneff and Timothy (Patty) Toneff; grandchildren, Shannon Moritz, Christie (Kevin) Boehler, Megan (William) Schuler, Ryan (Brooke) Toneff, Jennifer (Dennis) Krug, Jacqueline (Michael) Williams, Amy Toneff and Theodore Toneff; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, Joshua, Bethany, Nathan, Lillian, Ashton, Maya, Amber, Brian, Madeline, Alec, Braden, and Leyton; and great great-granddaughter, Clara Jean. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ledger; 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
OCT
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
