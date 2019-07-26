|
Dorothy Virginia (Cowell) Peart
Dorothy Virginia (Cowell) Peart, age 98, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Manor of Perrysburg, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 13, 1921, in Toledo, OH to Harry B. and Lillian M. (Eckenrode) Cowell.
Dorothy was married to William Edward Peart on October 16, 1943. She worked during WWII for the war effort at Willys Overland wiring Jeep tail lights. Dorothy devoted her adult life to her husband, 8 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by family. She is remembered as a kind, thoughtful, loving, gentle mother and grandmother.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert (Janet), Richard (Sandy "Stella"), Michael, James (Sandy), Virginia Zimmerman, Thomas, Raymond (Tina); daughter-in-law, Martha (Lazar) Peart; 34 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William E. in April 11, 1994; son, William Edward Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kathleen (Pier) Peart, Susan (Blair) Peart and Rebecca (Holverson) Peart and seven siblings.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment at Fort Meigs Cemetery, in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to The Manor at Perrysburg, 250 Manor Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 and , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on July 26, 2019