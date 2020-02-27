The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Dorothy W. "Dottie" Bostwick


1930 - 2020
Dorothy W. "Dottie" Bostwick Obituary
Dorothy W. "Dottie" Bostwick

Dorothy W. "Dottie" Bostwick, age 89, died February 19, 2020 at the Lakes of Sylvania. Dottie was born March 1, 1930 in Cincinnati to the late Dorwin and Mildred (Kellar) Whitenack. She was a homemaker and longtime member and treasurer of Point Place United Methodist Church. Dottie also played the organ at St. James U.M. Church years ago. She had volunteered for Mobile Meals and the Woodward High School Band Parents Organization.

Surviving are her children, Valerie Szegedi and Joe (Amy) Bostwick; grandchildren, Jeff Szegedi, Ellie and Riley Bostwick; and brother, Robert Whitenack. Dottie was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Bostwick in 1983; brothers, Richard and William Whitenack; and sister, Mary Baumgartner.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Epworth United Methodist Church or Ohio Living Hospice.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020
