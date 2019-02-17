Dorsey D. Kinsey



Dorsey D Kinsey, age 70, of Toledo, passed away February 13, 2019. Dorsey was born February 23, 1948 in Toledo to David and Ardah (Beman) Kinsey. He was employed with the Ford Motor Company retiring in 2007. Dorsey was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Free and Accepted Mason Northern Light Lodge where he had served as Worshipful Master and also a member of the Grotto. He owned a 1932 Ford Roadster and 1933 Ford Coupe he enjoyed taking them to cars shows and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and boating.



In addition to his parents, Dorsey was also preceded in death by his brother, Bradyn Kinsey and sister, Brenda Reinwald. He is survived by his wife, Joan P. Kinsey, children, Kurt P. (Jenni) Kinsey, Kara J. (Kevin) Roberts, Keith D. (Jessica) Kinsey; step-children, Christopher P. (Andrea) Melms, Dawn M. Melms, Jennifer L. (Bill) Gigliotti; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Kayla, Kelsey, Karli, Conor, Eleanor; great granddaughter, Dixie, and many step grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 1:00 pm. at the funeral home.



The family would especially like to thank Joanne, Roxanne, Reba and Rita of Great Lakes Hospice for their care and support during such a difficult time.



Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice in Dorsey's memory.



To leave a special message for Dorsey's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary