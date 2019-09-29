Home

Douglas Alan Pastorek


1954 - 2019
Douglas Alan Pastorek Obituary
Douglas Alan Pastorek

Douglas Alan Pastorek, age 64, passed away at his home near Petoskey, MI, on October 12, 2018. Doug was born on January 22, 1954 in Toledo, OH, to Frank and Agnes Pastorek. He was a 1972 graduate of Rossford High School and received his Bachelor's in Economics and MBA degrees from The University of Toledo. Doug began his career in banking before becoming a financial advisor with American Express Financial Advisors. He opened his own practice in 1995, retiring in 2010.

Doug married Patricia Fetter in 1978. Doug and Pat remained together for 34 years, residing in the home Doug built near Perrysburg, OH. Doug is survived by their sons, Brad (Mary) of New York, NY and Brent (Elizabeth) of Hilliard, OH; five grandchildren, and his former wife, Pat. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Agnes; and his brother, David. His brother, Daniel, also passed away in 2018.

Doug had a passion for sports and was at his happiest playing golf with his family. Throughout his life, he was an avid golfer and had a knack for teaching the game.

Services were private near his beloved home in Bay Harbor, MI.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
