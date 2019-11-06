|
|
Douglas B. Schmitz
Douglas B. Schmitz, age 70, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 17, 1949 to Allyn D. and Lillis (Bartlett) Schmitz. He was a 1967 graduate of Swanton High School. On November 1, 1981 he married Beverly Champion. Doug and his wife owned and operated a wholesale automobile company, DBS Key Holdings. Together they ran the company for 30 years before retiring in 2017. Doug was a very successful realtor before he began his automobile business.
Doug was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was an avid snowmobiler and he and Bev spent many years at their vacation home In Gaylord, MI with family and friends. He also had a passion for boating and most recently enjoyed spending time at their second home on Lake Columbia in Brooklyn, MI. Doug and Bev always looked forward to six weeks in Florida during the winter months.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 38 years, Bev; daughter, Tammy Saul; sons, Steve (Angie) Schmitz, Robbie (Jodi) Gilsdorf, Thad (Shauna) Gilsdorf; grandchildren, Melanie, Sarah, Grant, Justin, Nathan, Devin, Jessica, Robbie, Dylan, Paris, Maicie, Brodie, Xander; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Logan, and Kane; as well as his siblings, James (Betse) Schmitz, Suellen (Terry) Kern, Richard (Patty) Schmitz, Geri Anne (Doug) Tipton, Kevin (Carol) Schmitz and Lori (Barry) Stinson, brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Mary) Estes and Bill (Barb) Champion; many nieces and nephews and very special yorkie, Scarlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Aiden; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Irene Champion and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bob Tefft.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, November 7th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Visitation will continue Friday, November 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor J.T. Bean officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, OH 43558.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019