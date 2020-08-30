Douglas Charles Brown
Douglas Charles Brown, 59, of Logansport, IN, passed away unexpectedly at home from COVID-19 on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born September 6, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Earl and Beth (Hiett) Brown.
He was married to Cynthia Brown, who survives.
A 1978 graduate of Ottawa Hills High School, Doug went on to graduate from Adrian College in Michigan in 1982 with a degree in speech and broadcasting. He worked as a television program switcher for many years. After moving to Logansport in 2003, Doug worked for the Miami Correctional Facility as a corrections officer. In 2013, Doug started a career with Peak Community Services where he found his niche working with special needs clients as a direct support professional.
To Doug everyone was a friend. Doug was an active member of the Church of Christ at Logansport. He was a devout Christian and a dedicated member of each church he called home. He was a homebody with simple pleasures like his long-standing tradition of grilling steaks on Saturday nights and attending every reunion he could. He loved everything about planes and trains - it was a lifelong fascination. Doug especially loved the beauty of pipe organ music and everything about pipe organs.
Surviving with his wife, Cynthia, of Logansport; his daughter, Elizabeth (Rafael) Lora, of New York, New York; his sister, Rebecca; and niece, Lauren Brown, of Akron, OH.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his son, Matthew D. Brown.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service in Doug's memory will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Toledo, Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services.
Memorials may be made in Doug's name to the Emmaus Mission Center in Logansport (https://www.logan-emmaus.org
) or the Church of Christ at Logansport (http://www.churchchrist.net
).
Please feel free to share memories and words of comfort on his Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
. Doug would have loved that.