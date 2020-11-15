1/1
Douglas Fairbanks "Dood" Nelson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas "Dood" Fairbanks Nelson

On Friday November 13, 2020, a great man, Douglas Fairbanks Nelson, affectionately known as "Dood", got the call from God to go rest high on that mountain. Dood was born on June 9, 1934, in Whitmer, West Virginia, to Roscoe and Myrtle Nelson. Dood was the fifth of eight kids.

Dood was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in Germany. On June 13, 1959, he married the love of his life, Willa Jean Mullenax and they have been blissfully married for over 61 years. Together they raised 6 children.

Dood worked for Asplundh Tree Company for over 37 years. As a great mechanic, many friends and family members relied on his automotive expertise. His heart never left Almost Heaven, West Virginia and his love for Bluegrass music led him to many Bluegrass festivals over the years, where he met lifelong friends.

Dood is survived by his loving wife, Jean; sons, Steve (Becky) and Ron (Diane); daughters, Paula (Tim) Gibson, Angela (Dave) Stout, Carla (Scott) Drew, and Christy (Brian) Evans; loving Papa to 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; youngest brother, Larry (Lea) of Elkins, West Virginia; and many loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lucas County Pit Crew.

Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grace Church, 3700 Dorr St, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Dood will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Dood's family please visit our website at:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved