Douglas "Dood" Fairbanks NelsonOn Friday November 13, 2020, a great man, Douglas Fairbanks Nelson, affectionately known as "Dood", got the call from God to go rest high on that mountain. Dood was born on June 9, 1934, in Whitmer, West Virginia, to Roscoe and Myrtle Nelson. Dood was the fifth of eight kids.Dood was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in Germany. On June 13, 1959, he married the love of his life, Willa Jean Mullenax and they have been blissfully married for over 61 years. Together they raised 6 children.Dood worked for Asplundh Tree Company for over 37 years. As a great mechanic, many friends and family members relied on his automotive expertise. His heart never left Almost Heaven, West Virginia and his love for Bluegrass music led him to many Bluegrass festivals over the years, where he met lifelong friends.Dood is survived by his loving wife, Jean; sons, Steve (Becky) and Ron (Diane); daughters, Paula (Tim) Gibson, Angela (Dave) Stout, Carla (Scott) Drew, and Christy (Brian) Evans; loving Papa to 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; youngest brother, Larry (Lea) of Elkins, West Virginia; and many loving relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lucas County Pit Crew.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grace Church, 3700 Dorr St, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Dood will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with Dood's family please visit our website at: