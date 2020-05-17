Douglas Gale



Douglas Gale, 59, formerly from Toledo, passed away in his Venice, FL, home May 8th, 2020, due to chronic medical issues. He was preceded in death by father, Daniel Gale; mother, Patricia Cron; and brothers, Dennis and Charlie Gale. Douglas is survived by partner, Jim Burroughs; step father, Leslie Cron; and sisters, Deborah Bartlett, Theresa (Dave) Sibberson and Bobbi (Joshua/Yoshie) Stall.



Douglas enjoyed spending free time with loved ones. He lived his life to the fullest and could always find humor in any situation. Douglas made a lasting impression on everyone he met and could always be counted on for a laugh and to cheer up those around him. He will be greatly missed by so many people.



A memorial will be held at a date to be determined. To share memories of Douglas, please go to the Douglas Gale Memorial group page on Facebook.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store