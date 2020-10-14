1/
Douglas J. Brewer
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Brewer

Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 20 years.

Surviving are his wife, Mary; two daughters; mother sister; and two brothers.

Funeral service is Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, IN, with visitation one hour prior. A live broadcast of the service will be available on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Thursday at 2:00 p.m. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved