Douglas J. Brewer
Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; two daughters; mother sister; and two brothers.
Funeral service is Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, IN, with visitation one hour prior. A live broadcast of the service will be available on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Thursday at 2:00 p.m. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com