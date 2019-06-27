Douglas J. Reeve



Douglas J. Reeve, 80, passed away on June 22, 2019. He was born July 20, 1938 to Milo and Dorothy Reeve and was a long-time resident of Toledo. Doug graduated from DeVilbiss High School before joining the U.S. Coast Guard. He began his working life helping his father at Milo's Market, the family business in west Toledo. Then, later worked as an accountant for various companies over the span of 25 years. In 1991, he became self-employed and started "R and M Services," his own cleaning company, retiring in 2004. Doug especially enjoyed sports and sporting events, often seen attending football or basketball games at The University of Toledo. Additionally, he was very proud of the fact that he coached a teenage boys basketball team at Pilgrim Congregational Church in the YMCA Church League from 1960 to 1975. His teams won their share of league and city championships. Most importantly, he strived to teach the players the value of discipline and high standards, good sportsmanship, respect for others, and keeping a positive attitude. Even throughout Doug's own life challenges later on, he always remained positive himself, often starting sentences with, "Well, the good news is…" Doug's favorite pastime was exercise and could be found walking in his neighborhood, Wildwood Preserve Metropark, or at the JCC. Anyone ever joining him for dinner could expect to be invited along for a routine brisk, after dinner walk.



Doug is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rosemary; step-daughters, Kimberly (Jason) Ellis and Karen Menard; daughter, Kristen (Mike) Mori; sister, Sue (Thomas) Hetzel; special cousin, Christine Veronie and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Dorothy and son, Eric.



Please join us in celebrating Doug's life on Saturday June 29 when a Memoial Service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church 4225 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH. 43623. Burial will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at or at



Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.wisniewskifuneral.net



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary