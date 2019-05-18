Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Memorial service 10:00 AM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas J. Thompson

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) TEMPERANCE - Douglas J. Thompson, a professional engineer for whom public infrastructure and public safety were everyday concerns in more than 20 years at the Monroe County Drain Commission, died Tuesday at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. He was 55.



He'd developed complications after surgery, his wife, Martha Thompson, said.



Mr. Thompson was chief engineer of the drain commission until the end of 2009. After which, he worked from his home as principal of Thompson Consulting Engineers, which had a variety of private-sector clients, from residents to developers, builders, and restaurateurs, his wife said.



"He loved his job as a civil engineer and was very good at it," said his wife, also a professional engineer. "Doug had a very good reputation for quality work and building relationships with people. He loved making connections. He tried to give personal satisfaction and responsive service."



Mr. Thompson's tenure as drain commission chief engineer coincided with economic expansion and residential growth, said Patrick Lewis, a professional engineer who is the city of Monroe's director of engineering and public services. Mr. Thompson also oversaw plant and utility reviews for the South County water system and the Bedford Township wastewater treatment plant.



"He expected a lot of himself and others," Mr. Lewis said. "He was going to lead the charge, and he expected you to fall in line, but it was for the benefit of the organization."



He was intelligent and an expert in storm water, Mr. Lewis said, and he had another attribute that eased relations with developers: "He had an outgoing personality you don't see very often with engineers," Mr. Lewis said. "That helped, because developers tend to be an outgoing lot."



Mr. Thompson's wife said: "He wanted things done right so people had safe and reliable infrastructure. He had high standards for how things should be designed in the county.



"He believed in what professional engineers do for society. It's a very important job," she said.



Mr. Thompson was twice a regional vice president of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers and was the society's 2013 engineer of the year.



He took part in the state scholarship committee, and he was credited with the success of the local scholarship program, both in fund-raising so that it might become a permanent endowment and in sponsoring more than 200 student scholarships. He also helped with the annual MATHCOUNTS competition.



He was born Nov. 1, 1963, to Marta and Ron Thompson and was a 1981 graduate of Monroe High School. He received a degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University.



He liked to participate in sports and attend sporting events.



"He loved to put together an event where people had a good time," his wife said. "If people were happy, he was happy."



Surviving are his wife, the former Martha Darnton, whom he married Nov. 2, 2013; parents Marta and Ron Thompson, and brother, David Thompson.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe, where memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday.



The family suggests tributes to the Douglas J. Thompson Scholarship Fund at the southeastern chapter of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers or the University of Michigan Transplant Center.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019