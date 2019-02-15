The Blade Obituaries
Douglas John Martin, Sr.

Douglas John Martin, Sr., 62, of Toledo, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Toledo on October 1, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul and Shirley Martin.

Mr. Martin, a U.S. Marine veteran, was a U.S. Postal Carrier for 36 years. He retired in November 2012.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Martine; children, Dougals Martin, Jr., Patrick Martin, Kelly (Phil) Proshek, Jason Martin, Jennifer (Jeremy Whittman) Martin; and grandchildren; siblings, George Martin, Paulette Feher, Charles (Margaret) Martin, Mary (Wonna) Sehzue, Shirley (Bo) Schminnel, and Victoria (Dennis) Mosher.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Martin, Jr., and Allyn Martin.

In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019
