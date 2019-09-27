|
Douglas John Stevens
Douglas J. Stevens, 59, of Perrysburg, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born February 14, 1960 in Defiance, Ohio to Robert and Jeanine (Peters) Stevens. He graduated from Ayersville High school in 1978 and attended Michigan Tech in Houghton Michigan.
He married Kimberly L. Reckner on August 1, 2001 and together they shared 18 years together. He was currently a truck driver for USF Holland.
Douglas was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Weston Stevens and Brandon Stevens, both of Defiance, Lindsey (Bryon) Bevard of Archbold, and Brittany (Jesse) Hamilton of White Lake Michigan; grandchildren, Bryson Stevens, Kyersten Stevens, Rylee Bevard, Raelynn Stevens, Jayce Bevard and Brixton Hamilton; sister, Michele Stevens; mother, Jeanine and mother and father-in-law, Connie (Bob) Carroll. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Stevens and grandson, Haden Bevard.
A celebration of Douglas's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Aryersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Memorial contribution may be made to Ayersville United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019