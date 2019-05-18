Douglas John Thompson



Douglas John Thompson, 55, of Temperance, passed away on May 14, 2019 at University of Michigan Medical Center. Born November 1, 1963 in Monroe, Michigan to Ron and Marta (Shepherd) Thompson, Doug graduated from Monroe High School in 1981. He attended Michigan Technological University, graduating in 1987 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the Beta Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Doug began his engineering career working for G.B. Warnke in Temperance, then as the chief engineer for the Monroe County Drain Commission for 22 years, and for the past seven years, was owner and principal of Thompson Consulting Engineers, PLLC of Temperance. He became a licensed engineer in 1993.



Doug was a proud member of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers (MSPE) and a member of the MSPE Assembly of Fellows. He received the 2013 MSPE Engineer of the year award for his dedication and service to the practice of professional engineering and protection of public health, safety, and welfare. Doug felt it was important to grow future engineers and through his generosity of spirit and commitment to paying it forward, he established a scholarship program within the Southeastern Chapter of MSPE and tirelessly raised over $500,000 to support local high school seniors pursuing an engineering degree.



Doug was a talented amateur and semi-professional athlete, playing softball for Nortel Lanes and the Wineheads, as well as an avid golfer. He enjoyed attending sporting events and concerts and was a dedicated fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Redwings, and Michigan football. Doug treasured relationships with many throughout his life, and was known by all as a kind and caring friend, brother, colleague, and mentor. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.



Doug is survived by his wife, Martha Thompson; his parents, Ron and Marta of Temperance; his brother, David (Jessica) of LaSalle Township; his aunts, Bonnie Jo Thompson and Margaret Shepher; his uncle, Steven (Bonnie Ann) Thompson; his cousin, Sara Thompson; and his sister-in-laws, Mary and Julie Darnton. Also left to cherish the memory of their Uncle Doug are his niece Elizabeth Thompson; nephew William Thompson, and godsons Jake (Katie) and Sy Barnett. Preceding him in death were his Thompson and Shepherd grandparents, Uncles Duane and Jerry Shepherd, cousin Emily Thompson, and mother and father-in-law, Carol and John Darnton.



His family extends their deepest appreciation to the Michigan Medicine Transplant Team, the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff of the surgical intensive care unit, and the nurses and aides of unit 5C.



Friends and family are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visitation. A memorial service will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Deacon Mike Hammond officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the MSPE Southeastern Chapter Douglas J. Thompson Scholarship Fund or the Michigan Medicine Transplant Center.



