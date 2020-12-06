1/1
Douglas K. Carpenter
1952 - 2020
Douglas K. Carpenter

Douglas K. Carpenter, 68, passed way on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after his battle with COVID-19.

Doug is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Deborah A (Blomme); children, Christopher (Jennifer) Carpenter, Melissa (Casey) Byron, and Matt (Tara) Carpenter; three grandchildren, Chloe Carpenter, Zack Carpenter and Luke Carpenter; Brother Gary (Robin) and two nieces. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Sarah.

Doug was born on May 8, 1952 in Toledo OH to Russ and Hope Carpenter. After graduating from Rogers in 1970, he began his career as a UAW Journeyman Tool and Die Maker and worked at the Ford Maumee stamping plant for 31 years. Doug also spent 10 years as a volunteer firefighter at Springfield Township station #2.

In recent years, he worked maintenance for Something Special Learning Center where students lovingly dubbed him "Mr. Doug". He enjoyed his time there befriending many wonderful coworkers while displaying his skill and creativity.

An avid sports lover, Doug enjoyed golfing, watching his favorite teams with his family, and he especially enjoyed watching his beloved grandchildren play various sports.

Doug impacted the lives of so many with his kindness and good humor. He will be greatly missed.

Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private.

A gathering to celebrate Doug's life will be held on a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society in Doug's honor. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
