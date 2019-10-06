|
Douglas K. Marshall
Douglas K. Marshall, age 63, of Northwood, Ohio, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Howell, Michigan, in his brother's home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald L. Marshall and Patricia A. (Nottage-Marshall) Braden. Surviving Douglas are his sisters, Karen (Jerry) Simon, Cathleen Marshall and his brother, Christopher (Teresa) Marshall; along with two nieces and three nephews.
Friends and family may call Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., in Walbridge, Ohio, (419-666-3121). Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherry Street Mission, 105 17th St., Toledo. Ohio 43604. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019