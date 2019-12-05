|
Douglas Kent DeGood 1947 - 2019
Douglas Kent DeGood was born on May 4, 1947 in Tiffin Mercy Hospital, Tiffin, Ohio. His family moved to Toledo in 1956. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School, where he played basketball and served as Senior Class President, then received a Bachelors and Masters in Political Science from the University of Toledo. He was a program developer for the YMCA and also served on the county Board of Education. Always interested in politics and public service, he was elected to Toledo City Council in 1975. When he was elected mayor in 1977 at age 30, he was the youngest big-city mayor in the nation.
During his three terms as Mayor, there were both highs and lows. One of his proudest accomplishments was the building of the riverfront SeaGate complex and the Portside Festival Marketplace -- both cornerstones of Toledo's downtown development efforts. In June 1983, following his endorsement by local Democrats, he decided not to seek a fourth term. After owning a small business, he moved into consulting, and worked for several local companies and public entities. He and his wife Karen relocated to Atlanta in 2000.
Doug remained loyal to Toledo, reading The Blade daily and rooting for his beloved Rockets. Doug and Karen and their sons enjoyed camping and coproduced a public broadcasting series in 1988 called Carefree Camping.
Doug was a committed husband and dedicated and involved father, and was with his family in Washington D.C. for Thanksgiving when he fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He died Sunday, December 1st. in Georgetown University Hospital. Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen (Chapman); his sons, Alex (Nancy) and Kevin (Lucy); four grandchildren, Maya, Sasha, Gus and George and a sister, Janis Tobias (Tom). He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (Casey) and mother, Freda DeGood.
Contributions in his memory may be made to a University of Toledo scholarship fund.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019