(News story) Douglas Laumann, a retired Jeep Corp. supervisor who was a longtime volunteer firefighter and a local Republican party operative, died Sunday at his Maumee home. He was 77.



He died of Parkinson's disease, said his wife of 50 years, Carol Laumann.



Mr. Laumann retired in 2001 after 24 years as a material-handling supervisor at Toledo's Jeep plant.



He previously worked at Ford Motor Co., beginning in the late 1960s, first as a production supervisor at the Rouge factory in Dearborn, Mich., and then as a material-handling supervisor at Ford's plant in Monroe.



In retirement, Mr. Laumann was a part-time chauffeur for the former Toledo Livery Service.



When not working, he volunteered for 13 years, from the mid-1970s through the late 1980s, at the Washington Township Fire Department, where he rose through the ranks from private to captain. He was a certified advanced medical emergency technician and was qualified as an arson investigator and a fire-safety inspector.



"He really [always] wanted to help people, especially people who were in trouble," said his son, Robert Laumann.



Said Mrs. Laumann: "Doug was always a hometown boy.... He just liked doing something for other people besides work, though he worked a lot of hours at the Jeep. So the fire department was a sort of an escape for him ... and he always seemed to have an interest in politics."



A member of the Lucas County Republican Party and the Fallen Timbers Republican Club, he was a poll worker for many years before he was elected to the Lucas County Republican Central Committee as a representative for the Monclova 8 Precinct. He served six consecutive two-year terms from 2004 to 2016.



In 2012, he was elected a Republican presidential district delegate to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, representing the 5th Congressional District.



Born Feb. 23, 1942 in Toledo to Marjorie and Edward Laumann, Mr. Laumann grew up in West Toledo and graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1960.



He later continued his education at the University of Toledo, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.



In 1968, Mr. Laumann married a fellow student, Carol Szychowski.



In his free time, he enjoyed doing home-improvement projects and generally fixing things around the house, Mrs. Laumann said. His other passion was reading science fiction, she said.



Mr. Laumann was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish and a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carol Laumann; daughter, Cheryl Koeniger; sons, Robert and Jeffrey Laumann; brother, Richard Laumann; sister, Laura Laumann; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Rd., and 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., where it will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio, the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, or a .



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019