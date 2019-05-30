Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
10610 Waterville St.
Whitehouse, OH
Douglas Lee McCreery


Douglas Lee McCreery Obituary
Douglas Lee McCreery

Douglas Lee McCreery, 75, of Waterville, OH, died May 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. He was born June 18, 1943 in Toledo, OH to William & Princess (Outland) McCreery. Doug was a 1961 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968. Doug worked as a Communications Engineer for Ohio Bell and AT&T, retiring on December 31, 1992.

Doug was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, OH. He loved sports and was an avid Detroit Tigers Baseball and Ohio State Football fan. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He married Diane (Coleman) December 21, 1968. She survives along with siblings, Jeannette (Donald) Moreland & Jerry (Gayle) McCreery, nieces, Cindy Quackenbush, Rebecca Lund, Kathleen Merrill, Elizabeth Todd, Rebecca Young,Tracy Arra, Beverly Roederer, and Barbara Murphy, nephews, Larry, Tim, Roger, Kenneth, and Ian McCreery, Rick Schaller, David & Brett Coleman, Donald Moreland, and Joel, Micah, and Thom McCreery, special children, James M. Conner and Carrie Ann Hayes, and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard D. McCreery.

Friends and family are invited to visitation at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH on Friday May 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St., Whitehouse, OH with Pastor Tom Hoover officiating. Burial will follow at Roth Cemetery in Monclova, OH. The family encourages you to wear your favorite sports attire to Doug's funeral service.

Donations in Doug's memory are encouraged to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Dyslexia Education Training Center, P.O. Box 852, Maumee, OH 43537. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
