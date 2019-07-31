Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas M. Below


1949 - 2019
Douglas M. Below Obituary
Douglas M. Below

Douglas M. Below, 69, of Oregon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. He was born August 8, 1949 in Toledo to Virl, Sr. and Amy (Reinhard) Below. Douglas was a yard master at CSX Railroad for 33 years prior to his retirement. He married Joanne (Rable) on March 30, 1990, and celebrated 29 years of marriage. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; brother, Richard Below; and many loving nieces and nephews. Douglas is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Virl, Jr.; and nephews, Randall "Bucky" Below, Virl Below, III, and Tony Rable.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the burial to follow at Lake Township Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
