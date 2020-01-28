|
Douglas Peter Bick
Douglas Peter "Dougie" Bick, age 44, of Toledo, passed away at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1975 in Toledo, OH to Peter and Aline (Gilley) Bick. Douglas was a graduate of Whittier Grade School, Roy C. Start High School, and Bowling Green State University. He was employed as a bartender at DeLaney's Lounge for the past 10 years, and before that as a stock worker for the Kroger Store on Alexis Rd. He was a DJ for Professional Sounds, and a dedicated worker for the Republican Party Board of Elections. "Dougie", as he was affectionately called by anyone who knew him, was a friendly and outgoing person with a big heart. He enjoyed following sports and was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.
Douglas is survived by his parents, Peter and Aline Bick; sister, Patricia (Brian) Baddour; brothers, Michael and Dennis Bick; nieces, Alexandra and Nicole Baddour; and nephews, Jacob and Andrew Bick.
Visitation will be Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020