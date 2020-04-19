Douglas R. Willis
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas R. Willis Douglas R. Willis, 75, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Kingston of Perrysburg. He was born September 9, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, to Robert and Doris (Klofenstine) Willis. Douglas graduated from Michigan State University and was a proud Spartan! He married Jeannie N. Curlis on September 7, 1968, and they shared 51 years together. Douglas worked as an inspector for RPIA. He also taught in Michigan and was a supervisor for Conagra Foods. Douglas was a member of St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Perrysburg and loved to play on the computer. He was a jack of all trades. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; stepdaughters, Yvonne (Dean) Anderson and Mandi Colvin; step-grandchildren, Dalton and Chanel; siblings, Deborah (Virgil) Vore and Donald Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services for Douglas will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online to the family at: www.witzlershank.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved