Douglas R. Willis Douglas R. Willis, 75, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Kingston of Perrysburg. He was born September 9, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, to Robert and Doris (Klofenstine) Willis. Douglas graduated from Michigan State University and was a proud Spartan! He married Jeannie N. Curlis on September 7, 1968, and they shared 51 years together. Douglas worked as an inspector for RPIA. He also taught in Michigan and was a supervisor for Conagra Foods. Douglas was a member of St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Perrysburg and loved to play on the computer. He was a jack of all trades. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; stepdaughters, Yvonne (Dean) Anderson and Mandi Colvin; step-grandchildren, Dalton and Chanel; siblings, Deborah (Virgil) Vore and Donald Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services for Douglas will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online to the family at: www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.