(News story) Douglas Ray Nichol, a former Longfellow Elementary School music teacher, children's book author, and member of an international championship-winning barbershop quartet group, died Nov. 1 at his home in Holland. He was 75.
He died after battling pulmonary fibrosis, an illness of the lungs, his family said.
Mr. Nichol spent 42 years in both teaching and administrative positions at both the University of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools, retiring in 2009 from Longfellow.
Longtime friend Ben Ayling said Mr. Nichol - referred to as "Nic" by his friends - was the administrator in charge of music for Iowa City Schools before 1979, when he was lured to the University of Toledo in as the choral director. By that time, he had been performing music seminars across the country and had written a children's book series on music called 'A Nichol's Worth' along with accompanying recordings of songs he wrote.
Keith McWatters, a former UT student and current orchestra manager at Toledo Symphony Orchestra, describes Mr. Nichol as an encouraging mentor whom students did not want to disappoint.
"You worked hard with him because you didn't want to disappoint him. He just set the bar high and you wanted to try and reach it," Mr. McWatters said. "He was very talented, very modest. and just a terrific guy. He would walk into a room and you knew you were going to have a good time because he always was positive with his energy."
But his true passion lied in teaching children, Mr. Ayling said, and so Mr. Nichol took a job a few years later teaching for Toledo Public Schools. There, he was known for giving nickels to his students along with a "Nickel Story," stating "Here's a nickel from Mr. Nichol. Don't ever spend it, that way you'll never go broke."
"He was the pied piper of children," Mr. Ayling said. "He loved children. He wrote volumes of children's songs in his Nichol's Worth series and his writing was just really superb. But it was his interaction with the kids... I have heard back from dozens and dozens of his former elementary school students that have talked about what an influence he was - how he made them feel empowered and of high worth and challenged them to really reach for the stars with their own self image and aspirations for themselves as they moved through their lives."
As if teaching children didn't keep him busy enough, Mr. Nichol also lent his voice to Ken R. Inc. singing jingles. And in 1984 started singing with Mr. Ayling in a barbershop quartet called "The Ritz," which was entirely made up of area music teachers.
The group would stay together for 20 years, spending most days of the week practicing and performing together. They won a slew of competitions their first few years together before finally winning the International Barbershop Quartet Competition in 1991. From there, they traveled throughout the United States and all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, England, and Russia.
"Winning the international competition meant a lot to us, and we were almost as busy before we won as we were after we won," Mr. Ayling said. "The year we won, we traveled 76,000 miles on 56 airplanes, held 132 rehearsals, and 133 performances - all within that year."
Despite their busy schedule, the group would also make time to sing for the Music Under the Stars concert at the Toledo Zoo amphitheater. Mr. McWatters said he again got to work with his former teacher while managing the event.
After a 20-year run, Mr. Ayling said the group decided to call it quits.
"It was hard for us to stop, but at the same time we wanted to quit while we were still on top of our game," he said. "I can't believe people paid us to do it because we were having so much fun. And during that time, Nic and I were truly like brothers. He was a remarkable human being."
Surviving are Mr. Nichol's wife, Suzy, whom he married in 1974; daughters: Vonni Nicholson, Gayle Guiher, Leigh Cash, Lisa Goebel, and Jill Puk; as well as 11 grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service because of coronavirus restrictions. A celebration of life will be be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Harmony Foundation, Association of International Champions (AIC), Outreach Fund, PO Box 24030, Nashville, TN 37202 or Heartland Hospice., 28555 Starbright Blvd, Ste. E, Perrysburg.
This is a news story by Jeff Schmucker. Contact him at jeffschmucker@theblade.com
or 419-724-6285.