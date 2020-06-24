Douglass Reed Sloan
10/14/1932 - 06/20/2020
Douglass Reed Sloan, age 87, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was born in Toledo at St. Vincent's Hospital on October 14th, 1932 to Dr. S. Gordon and Lucille Sloan. He graduated from Elmore High School class of 1950 and the University of Toledo School of Pharmacy class of 1954. Doug married Verna Viola Klingbeil on January 30, 1955. He served in the US Army in the 5th Infantry Division as a medic from 1955-1956. Doug worked as a pharmacist for 52 years most notably at Kenwood in Toledo and Wyckford in Sylvania. Doug served as an Elder at Hampton Park Christian Church in Toledo and as a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 154 in Sylvania for many years. Doug was caring and compassionate, loyal and loving, always selfless, and had a joyful heart.
Doug is survived by his wife Verna V Sloan, son Jeffrey (Sara) Sloan; daughter, Carol (Vernon) Jones, and daughter, Holly (Patrick) Rigg. He has seven grandchildren, Cory (Tony) McQuaig, Ben (Kaitlyn) Blommel Kelsey Sloan, Maggie Sloan, Aidan Rigg, Hayley Rigg, and Morgan Rigg; and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn McQuaig. He is preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Sloan; brother, Gordon Sloan; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Sloan.
Friends are invited to visit today, Wednesday June 24th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., social distancing measures will be practiced. A graveside service will follow beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Rev. Tony Pisano Officiant. Those wishing to make memorial donations in his honor are asked to consider the Red Cross Corona Virus Fund. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 24, 2020.